Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veteran to Volunteer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.23.2020

    Video by Seaman Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    201223-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 23, 2020), An AFN Spotlight feature highlighting Mr. Vance Fochtman, a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and native of Lincoln, Nebraska, who went on to volunteer for the American Naples Red Cross for over 20 years. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Delaney Sherylynn Jensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 05:57
    Category:
    Video ID: 778356
    VIRIN: 201223-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108117638
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran to Volunteer, by SN Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Red Cross
    Volunteers
    Retired

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT