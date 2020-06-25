Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Family Focus Parenting Series

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    Lt. Lloyd Wicker, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Chapel, provides parenting tips about adding fun into children’s lives at home, June 25, 2020. NAS Sigonella Chapel did a parenting series called “Family Focus” to encourage active parenting during COVID19. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan J. KirkJohnson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 04:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778349
    VIRIN: 200625-N-NM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_108117605
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Focus Parenting Series, by PO2 Jordan KirkJohnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sigonella
    Family Focus
    Parenting Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT