AMO Rescues Two Individuals Near Baboquivari Wilderness Peak

A Tucson-based UH-60 aircrew along with the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue agents rescued two illegal entrants in the Baboquivari Wilderness Peak area on December 22, 2020. The female had fallen off of a 10-foot cliff and suffered numerous abrasions including bleeding from her head. The aircrew located the two individuals, but due to the terrain, inserted an EMT and an agent via hoist. Once the woman had been evaluated and stabilized, the crew conducted a 95-foot hoist to extract both individuals, the EMT, and the agent. The UH-60 crew landed near the highway and turned the individuals over to the Border Patrol for transportation to the local hospital.