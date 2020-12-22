Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moderna Vaccine being packed up for shipment at DLA Distribution Susquehanna

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Distribution Susquehanna employees pack up Moderna vaccine for shipment for U.S. troops overseas and the Navy fleet.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 23:04
    Video ID: 778326
    VIRIN: 201222-D-LU733-744
    Filename: DOD_108117329
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moderna Vaccine being packed up for shipment at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moderna Vaccine COVID-19

