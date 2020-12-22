DLA Distribution Susquehanna employees pack up Moderna vaccine for shipment for U.S. troops overseas and the Navy fleet.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 23:04
|Category:
|Video ID:
|778326
|VIRIN:
|201222-D-LU733-744
|Filename:
|DOD_108117329
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Moderna Vaccine being packed up for shipment at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT