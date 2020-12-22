DLA Employee, DLA Distribution Susquehanna, offloading the Moderna vaccine from the FedEx truck.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 23:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778311
|VIRIN:
|201222-D-LU733-736
|Filename:
|DOD_108117311
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Moderna Vaccine received by DLA Distribution Susquehanna, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
