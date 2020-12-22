DLA Employees, DLA Distribution Susquehanna, PA unpack and check ancillary kits for the Moderna vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 03:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778309
|VIRIN:
|201222-D-LU733-249
|Filename:
|DOD_108117309
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Receiving Moderna Vaccine, DLA Distribution Susquehanna, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
