Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    260820-N-ZU848-0001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2020

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Adam Craft 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 20, 2020) CNFK Sailors talk about what women's equality in the Navy means to them. August 26, 2020 was the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment guaranteeing every woman's right to vote in the US. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Seaman Adam Craft/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 20:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778306
    VIRIN: 260820-N-ZU848-0001
    Filename: DOD_108117287
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260820-N-ZU848-0001, by SA Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality
    CNFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT