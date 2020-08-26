BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 20, 2020) CNFK Sailors talk about what women's equality in the Navy means to them. August 26, 2020 was the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment guaranteeing every woman's right to vote in the US. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Seaman Adam Craft/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 20:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778306
|VIRIN:
|260820-N-ZU848-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117287
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260820-N-ZU848-0001, by SA Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT