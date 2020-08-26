260820-N-ZU848-0001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778306" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 20, 2020) CNFK Sailors talk about what women's equality in the Navy means to them. August 26, 2020 was the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment guaranteeing every woman's right to vote in the US. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Seaman Adam Craft/Released)