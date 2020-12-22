Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conducts operation North Pacific Guard patrol

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conducts an at-sea fishing vessel inspection during their late 2020 North Pacific Guard patrol. Operation North Pacific Guard is an annual high seas U.S. fisheries international law enforcement operation designed to detect and deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conducts operation North Pacific Guard patrol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    north pacific guard
    high seas
    douglas munro
    iuu

