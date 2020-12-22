The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conducts an at-sea fishing vessel inspection during their late 2020 North Pacific Guard patrol. Operation North Pacific Guard is an annual high seas U.S. fisheries international law enforcement operation designed to detect and deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778295
|VIRIN:
|201222-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117137
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conducts operation North Pacific Guard patrol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT