44 FG Holiday shout out - SrA DeOliveira

SrA DeOliveira, 44th Fighter Group F-22 crew chief, was selected to virtually represent the 44 FG as part of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl video shout campaign. The 44 FG, which flies the F-22 and T-38, is a geographically separated unit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, which flies the F-16, in Fort Worth, Texas. She is one of the over 2,000 Reserve Citizen Airmen who support the 301 FW mission-to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 16:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778282
|VIRIN:
|201221-F-RJ363-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108117062
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
