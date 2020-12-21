44 FG Holiday shout out - SrA DeOliveira

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA DeOliveira, 44th Fighter Group F-22 crew chief, was selected to virtually represent the 44 FG as part of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl video shout campaign. The 44 FG, which flies the F-22 and T-38, is a geographically separated unit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, which flies the F-16, in Fort Worth, Texas. She is one of the over 2,000 Reserve Citizen Airmen who support the 301 FW mission-to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen.