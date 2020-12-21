Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44 FG Holiday shout out - SrA DeOliveira

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross and Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    SrA DeOliveira, 44th Fighter Group F-22 crew chief, was selected to virtually represent the 44 FG as part of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl video shout campaign. The 44 FG, which flies the F-22 and T-38, is a geographically separated unit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida assigned to the 301st Fighter Wing, which flies the F-16, in Fort Worth, Texas. She is one of the over 2,000 Reserve Citizen Airmen who support the 301 FW mission-to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 16:41
    This work, 44 FG Holiday shout out - SrA DeOliveira, by Capt. Jessica Gross and MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shout out
    Holiday Season
    #AFRC
    #44FG
    #301FW
    #10AF

