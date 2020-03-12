Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISA Forecast to Industry 2020 - MG Yee and Mr. Douglas Packard - Fireside Chat

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Myron Abernathy 

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    MG Yee, the Assistant to the DISA Director and the Senior Acquisition Executive teams up with Mr. Douglas Packard, the Procurement Services Executive
    to conduct a "Fireside Chat" for the Forecast to Industry focusing on common questions and issues from the Industry. Presented Live by AFCEA 3 December 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778254
    VIRIN: 201203-D-TL024-107
    Filename: DOD_108116912
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DISA Forecast to Industry 2020 - MG Yee and Mr. Douglas Packard - Fireside Chat, by Myron Abernathy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Small Business

    WOSB

    OSBP

    Acquisition
    Contracts
    Industry
    Procurements
    MG Yee
    Douglas Packard

