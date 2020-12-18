The 354th Fighter Wing and 168th Wing Air National Guard conducted a readiness exercise on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2020. Eielson conducted a runway formation called an "Elephant Walk" demonstrating the rapid mobility of the flying units and Eielson's arctic expertise working in temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. 18 F-35A Lightning IIs, 12 F-16 Fighting Falcons and 2 KC-135 Stratotankers took part in this formation.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778253
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-F3709-463
|Filename:
|DOD_108116897
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Eielson AFB Elephant Walk, by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, SrA Keith Holcomb, SrA Kahdija Slaughter, SrA Danielle Sukhlall and A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
