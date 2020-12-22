Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDSP Commander Holiday Message 2020

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    COL Trenton J Conner delivers a holiday message to the employees of DDSP and DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 15:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778252
    VIRIN: 201222-D-VQ057-0001
    Filename: DOD_108116896
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 
    Hometown: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Holiday Season

