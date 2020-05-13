Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety measures and the protective triad

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Video by Paul Seeber 

    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Capt. Dianna Wolfson, commander, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, discusses the protective triad along with other safety measures being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and why it is so important to remain vigilant in the face of the continued viral threat. (PSNS & IMF video by Paul Seeber)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778247
    VIRIN: 200513-N-KL795-001
    Filename: DOD_108116776
    Length: 00:09:02
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 

    TAGS

    COVID-19

