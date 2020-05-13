Capt. Dianna Wolfson, commander, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, discusses the protective triad along with other safety measures being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and why it is so important to remain vigilant in the face of the continued viral threat. (PSNS & IMF video by Paul Seeber)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778247
|VIRIN:
|200513-N-KL795-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108116776
|Length:
|00:09:02
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety measures and the protective triad, by Paul Seeber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
