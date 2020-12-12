Range Golf-36

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct the first live-fire training at the Golf-36 company assault range on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2020. The new Golf-36 company assault range gives companies the opportunity to employ their organic weapons and attachments with multiple support by fire positions, combined arms fire, rocket targets, grenade throwing exercises and the use of robotic targets for improved training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda and Cpl. Evan Falls)