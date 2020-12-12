Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Golf-36

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct the first live-fire training at the Golf-36 company assault range on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2020. The new Golf-36 company assault range gives companies the opportunity to employ their organic weapons and attachments with multiple support by fire positions, combined arms fire, rocket targets, grenade throwing exercises and the use of robotic targets for improved training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda and Cpl. Evan Falls)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 14:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, Range Golf-36, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCIEAST
    2nd Marine Division
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Range Training and Maintenance
    Range Golf-36

