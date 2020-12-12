U.S Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct the first live-fire training at the Golf-36 company assault range on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2020. The new Golf-36 company assault range gives companies the opportunity to employ their organic weapons and attachments with multiple support by fire positions, combined arms fire, rocket targets, grenade throwing exercises and the use of robotic targets for improved training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda and Cpl. Evan Falls)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778243
|VIRIN:
|201222-M-EY512-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108116720
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Range Golf-36, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
