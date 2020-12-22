U.S. Army Major Gen. Antonio Aguto and Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, command team of the 3rd Infantry Division, deliver a holiday message, Dec. 17, 2020. Aguto and Fenderson urge all of their Dogface Soldiers to enjoy the holidays, but to continue to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to maintain readiness capabilities through the holidays. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert P Wormley III)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 13:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778231
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-FK524-440
|Filename:
|DOD_108116628
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Holiday Message, by SPC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
