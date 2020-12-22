3rd Infantry Division Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Major Gen. Antonio Aguto and Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, command team of the 3rd Infantry Division, deliver a holiday message, Dec. 17, 2020. Aguto and Fenderson urge all of their Dogface Soldiers to enjoy the holidays, but to continue to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to maintain readiness capabilities through the holidays. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert P Wormley III)