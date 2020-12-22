Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Holiday Message

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Spc. Robert Wormley 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Major Gen. Antonio Aguto and Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, command team of the 3rd Infantry Division, deliver a holiday message, Dec. 17, 2020. Aguto and Fenderson urge all of their Dogface Soldiers to enjoy the holidays, but to continue to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to maintain readiness capabilities through the holidays. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert P Wormley III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 13:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778231
    VIRIN: 201222-A-FK524-440
    Filename: DOD_108116628
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Holiday Message, by SPC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shoutout
    holiday
    3rd infantry division
    3ID
    marne

