Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Holiday Message from the WVNG Adjutant General

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WV, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Major General James Hoyer, of the West Virginia National Guard; delivers his holiday message to the force for the 2020 holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 11:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778206
    VIRIN: 201222-Z-BS255-203
    Filename: DOD_108116317
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: WV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Holiday Message from the WVNG Adjutant General, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    Holiday
    TAG
    WVNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT