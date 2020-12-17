Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hooligans Donate Gifts to State Veterans Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard donate Christmas gift bags to residents of the North Dakota State Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND on December 17, 2020. 1 Lt. Jeremiah Colbert, 119th Wing Public Affairs Officer and Megan Saunders, ND State Veterans Home Activity Director describe the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778193
    VIRIN: 201221-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_108116237
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hooligans Donate Gifts to State Veterans Home, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    Lisbon
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    ND State Veterans Home

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT