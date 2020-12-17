Hooligans Donate Gifts to State Veterans Home

Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard donate Christmas gift bags to residents of the North Dakota State Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND on December 17, 2020. 1 Lt. Jeremiah Colbert, 119th Wing Public Affairs Officer and Megan Saunders, ND State Veterans Home Activity Director describe the event.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 10:52
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|ND, US
