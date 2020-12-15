Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    325 AMXS AIM-9 Missile Load B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Capt. Sarah Johnson 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile on an F-22 Raptor at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2020. This was the first time in three years the 325th AMXS loaded live missiles. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Sarah Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778191
    VIRIN: 201222-F-DB615-1001
    Filename: DOD_108116224
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325 AMXS AIM-9 Missile Load B-ROLL, by Capt. Sarah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Missile
    F-22
    Tyndall AFB
    Eglin
    AIM-9
    WEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT