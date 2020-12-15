U.S. Airmen with the 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile on an F-22 Raptor at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2020. This was the first time in three years the 325th AMXS loaded live missiles. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Sarah Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778191
|VIRIN:
|201222-F-DB615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108116224
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 325 AMXS AIM-9 Missile Load B-ROLL, by Capt. Sarah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT