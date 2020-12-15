325 AMXS AIM-9 Missile Load B-ROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile on an F-22 Raptor at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2020. This was the first time in three years the 325th AMXS loaded live missiles. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Sarah Johnson)