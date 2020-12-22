Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Dangerous Beauty

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Invasive Management Species Branch is committed to providing technical support for the control of invasive species in our national and regional ecosystem restoration program. The water hyacinth has invaded many water systems in the South and is slowly working its way North. The management of this aggressive aquatic plant takes the three methods: biological, chemical and mechanical. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses these methods to control the invasive water hyacinth. This invasive plant blocks transportation routes, threatens native species and reduces water capacity in our reservoirs.

    The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers biologists not only cooperate with U.S. government agencies but also assist fellow professionals around the country and the globe. The Corps delivers innovative, resilient, and sustainable solutions to the Nation.

    (Note the media and interviews for this story were collected before C-19 reached the U.S.).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778177
    VIRIN: 201209-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_108115955
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: DELAND, FL, US
    Hometown: HOMESTEAD, FL, US
    Hometown: OKEECHOBEE, FL, US
    Hometown: PALM BEACH, FL, US

    Science

    ecosystem

    environment

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Invasive Plants
    water hyacinth

