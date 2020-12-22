A Dangerous Beauty

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Invasive Management Species Branch is committed to providing technical support for the control of invasive species in our national and regional ecosystem restoration program. The water hyacinth has invaded many water systems in the South and is slowly working its way North. The management of this aggressive aquatic plant takes the three methods: biological, chemical and mechanical. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses these methods to control the invasive water hyacinth. This invasive plant blocks transportation routes, threatens native species and reduces water capacity in our reservoirs.



The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers biologists not only cooperate with U.S. government agencies but also assist fellow professionals around the country and the globe. The Corps delivers innovative, resilient, and sustainable solutions to the Nation.



(Note the media and interviews for this story were collected before C-19 reached the U.S.).