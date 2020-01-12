Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LTG Place End of Year Workforce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    DHA Director, LTG Ron Place, delivers a message for the MHS workforce as we end 2020 and look forward to 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778174
    VIRIN: 201201-O-BP896-581
    Filename: DOD_108115904
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Place End of Year Workforce, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LTGPlace DHA MHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT