Exodus Sendoff Message

Goodfellow base leaders encourage students and permanent party members to take the necessary precautions for a safe and happy holiday season!
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 01:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778125
|VIRIN:
|201222-F-AU874-646
|Filename:
|DOD_108115635
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT