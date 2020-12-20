B-roll of Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, and 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conduct a Combined Arms Live-Fire exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait December 20, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778123
|VIRIN:
|201220-A-CE061-755
|Filename:
|DOD_108115626
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll of 2ABCT CALFEX, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
