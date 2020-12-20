Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 2ABCT CALFEX

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    B-roll of Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, and 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conduct a Combined Arms Live-Fire exercise near Camp Buehring, Kuwait December 20, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778123
    VIRIN: 201220-A-CE061-755
    Filename: DOD_108115626
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    This work, B-Roll of 2ABCT CALFEX, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    2ABCT
    1-6IN
    40BEB

