Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFTC Commander Holiday Message 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Christine Saunders 

    Air Force Test Center

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander, gives a Holiday message on December 21, 2020 at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 00:49
    Category:
    Video ID: 778121
    VIRIN: 201221-F-FL013-0101
    Filename: DOD_108115586
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFTC Commander Holiday Message 2020, by 2nd Lt. Christine Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday message

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT