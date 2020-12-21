Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard 168th Wing Holiday Shout out

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing / Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Glenn Lujan, Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing Maintenance Group, gives a holiday season greeting to friends and family in Guam from Eielson, Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 21, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 00:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778117
    VIRIN: 201221-Z-UF872-001
    Filename: DOD_108115575
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Hometown: GUAM, GU

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard 168th Wing Holiday Shout out, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Shout out
    Air National Guard
    Alaska
    Holiday Season
    Eielson Air Force Base

