Helicopter raid - MEUEX

U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a helicopter raid as part of MEU Exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2020. This training prepared the Marines of India Company for future missions as the 31st MEU’s helicopter raid force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe)