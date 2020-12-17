Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter raid - MEUEX

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2020

    Video by Cpl. Cody Rowe 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a helicopter raid as part of MEU Exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 17, 2020. This training prepared the Marines of India Company for future missions as the 31st MEU’s helicopter raid force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 01:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778112
    VIRIN: 201217-M-MT228-1001
    Filename: DOD_108115481
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter raid - MEUEX, by Cpl Cody Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEUEX
    31st MEU
    Helicopter raid
    31st Marine Expeditionary Force
    Crisis Response Force
    Indo-Pacific

