    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff receives COVID 19 vaccination

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2020

    Video by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff SEAC Ramón "CZ" Colón-López recieves COVID 19 vaccination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778107
    VIRIN: 201221-D-TT977-002
    Filename: DOD_108115450
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff receives COVID 19 vaccination, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccination
    SEAC
    Colón-López
    COVID-19

