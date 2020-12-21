Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing 2020 Year in Review

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing's annual Year in Review provides an overview of our Airmen throughout 2020 as they work to accomplish the mission and support the local community within Western Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 18:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778105
    VIRIN: 201221-F-TN372-735
    Filename: DOD_108115446
    Length: 00:09:54
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    104th Fighter Wing
    104th FW
    2020 Year in Review
    104FW Year in Review
    104FW Public Affairs

