The 104th Fighter Wing's annual Year in Review provides an overview of our Airmen throughout 2020 as they work to accomplish the mission and support the local community within Western Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 18:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778105
|VIRIN:
|201221-F-TN372-735
|Filename:
|DOD_108115446
|Length:
|00:09:54
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing 2020 Year in Review, by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT