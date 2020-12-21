104th Fighter Wing 2020 Year in Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778105" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 104th Fighter Wing's annual Year in Review provides an overview of our Airmen throughout 2020 as they work to accomplish the mission and support the local community within Western Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)