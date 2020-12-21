Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201221-Z-ZY202-3002

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Rachel Bartlemus, 144th Airlift Squadron, sends 2020 season's greetings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 17:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778095
    VIRIN: 201221-Z-ZY202-3002
    Filename: DOD_108115302
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201221-Z-ZY202-3002, by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT