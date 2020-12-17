US Space Force Birthday Firsts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The U.S. Space Force was officially created on Dec. 20, 2019. In its first year, the U.S. Space Force created the largest reorganization of National Security Space in history and implemented the field command structure, establishing the Space Operations Command (SpOC) and 9 Mission Deltas. They filled its ranks with 2,200 members including 86 USAFA graduates, 20 direct recruits, 3 OTS graduates, active-duty transfers, and identified an additional 3,800 Airmen for transfer.



Space Force completed more than 30 national security space launches, and operationally-accepted space capabilities like AEHF and GPS III satellites. The service also released its first doctrine, Spacepower, the Space Capstone Publication, which is the fundamental articulation of spacepower as a distinct form of military power.