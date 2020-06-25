Your mental health and well-being matters. Here is your Mental Health Minute brought to you virtually by Maj. Stacy Nation. Remember you have resources.
S-FERST: 1-800-635-4917
Army DPH: 307-772-5279
Air Wing DPH: 307-772-6125
DoD Safeline Helpline: 1-877-995-5247
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
This work, Mental Health Minute: June Edition, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
