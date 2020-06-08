Holloman's Airmanship Leadership School hosted their first ever virtual class from July 2020 - Aug 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. In order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, ALS instructors changed the classroom setting from in person to digital where students learned about topics such as Air Force culture, leadership and problem solving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778082
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-HV115-234
|Filename:
|DOD_108115233
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3N0X6 merger training - SrA Collette Brooks (virtual ALS) B-roll stringer, by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
