    3N0X6 merger training - SrA Collette Brooks (virtual ALS) B-roll stringer

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Holloman's Airmanship Leadership School hosted their first ever virtual class from July 2020 - Aug 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. In order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, ALS instructors changed the classroom setting from in person to digital where students learned about topics such as Air Force culture, leadership and problem solving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778082
    VIRIN: 200806-F-HV115-234
    Filename: DOD_108115233
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    This work, 3N0X6 merger training - SrA Collette Brooks (virtual ALS) B-roll stringer, by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman Leadership School

