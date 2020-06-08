3N0X6 merger training - SrA Collette Brooks (virtual ALS) B-roll stringer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Holloman's Airmanship Leadership School hosted their first ever virtual class from July 2020 - Aug 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. In order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, ALS instructors changed the classroom setting from in person to digital where students learned about topics such as Air Force culture, leadership and problem solving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)