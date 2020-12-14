Brig. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general; Barry W. Hoffman, USAFMCOM deputy to the commanding general; and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth F. Law, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, deliver a holiday message and end-of-year review from the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Dec. 14. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778077
|VIRIN:
|201214-A-IM476-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108115201
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFMCOM leadership delivers holiday message, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT