Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFMCOM leadership delivers holiday message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Brig. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general; Barry W. Hoffman, USAFMCOM deputy to the commanding general; and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth F. Law, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, deliver a holiday message and end-of-year review from the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Dec. 14. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778077
    VIRIN: 201214-A-IM476-1002
    Filename: DOD_108115201
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM leadership delivers holiday message, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indianapolis
    Holidays
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    USAFMCOM
    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT