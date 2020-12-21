Tina Oravec, was one of the first Lebanon VA Medical Center employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at Lebanon VA Medical Center, Pennsylvania Dec. 21. Oravec is a registered nurse at the facility's Community Living Center (VA Nursing Home). (Department of Veterans Affairs Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778076
|VIRIN:
|201221-O-TN694-068
|Filename:
|DOD_108115200
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|LEBANON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, [B-Roll] Lebanon VAMC begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna, by Angela King-Sweigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lebanon VAMC begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna
LEAVE A COMMENT