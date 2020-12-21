Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-Roll] Lebanon VAMC begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Angela King-Sweigart 

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    Tina Oravec, was one of the first Lebanon VA Medical Center employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at Lebanon VA Medical Center, Pennsylvania Dec. 21. Oravec is a registered nurse at the facility's Community Living Center (VA Nursing Home). (Department of Veterans Affairs Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778076
    VIRIN: 201221-O-TN694-068
    Filename: DOD_108115200
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 

    This work, [B-Roll] Lebanon VAMC begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna, by Angela King-Sweigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lebanon VA Medical Center
    Veterans
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

