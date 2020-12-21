MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Sergeant Major Relief & Appointment Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778063" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez assumed the duties as the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020. The traditional ceremony included the passing of the noncommissioned officer sword which signifies the transfer of the sacred trust from one sergeant major to another. Metzger retired after 30 years of service and was awarded the Legion of Merit.