    MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Sergeant Major Relief & Appointment Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez and Sanders Hall

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez assumed the duties as the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020. The traditional ceremony included the passing of the noncommissioned officer sword which signifies the transfer of the sacred trust from one sergeant major to another. Metzger retired after 30 years of service and was awarded the Legion of Merit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 15:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 778063
    VIRIN: 201221-M-MO243-0001
    Filename: DOD_108115105
    Length: 00:41:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Sergeant Major Relief & Appointment Ceremony, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez and Sanders Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

