MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune Sergeant Major Relief & Appointment Ceremony

Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez assumed the duties as the Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020. The traditional ceremony included the passing of the noncommissioned officer sword which signifies the transfer of the sacred trust from one sergeant major to another. Metzger retired after 30 years of service and was awarded the Legion of Merit.
