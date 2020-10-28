THIS IS MY SQUAD - Sgt. Lester leads his squad through JRTC LFX

Sgt. Gabriel Lester, squad leader in Borzoi Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division leads his squad through the Joint Readiness Training Center's combined live fire exercise on October 28, 2020 at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Lester's squad provides an inside perspective on the challenges, opportunities and daily life experience of serving as a U.S. Army Infantry Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 17:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778059
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-GG370-146
|Filename:
|DOD_108115053
|Length:
|00:09:49
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
