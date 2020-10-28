Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THIS IS MY SQUAD - Sgt. Lester leads his squad through JRTC LFX

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Maj. James Sheehan 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Gabriel Lester, squad leader in Borzoi Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division leads his squad through the Joint Readiness Training Center's combined live fire exercise on October 28, 2020 at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Lester's squad provides an inside perspective on the challenges, opportunities and daily life experience of serving as a U.S. Army Infantry Soldier.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 17:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778059
    VIRIN: 201028-A-GG370-146
    Filename: DOD_108115053
    Length: 00:09:49
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THIS IS MY SQUAD - Sgt. Lester leads his squad through JRTC LFX, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

