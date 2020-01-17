The first episode of the OPSEC Mayhem series. Protect yourself when you're online.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 14:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778056
|VIRIN:
|200117-F-ZT339-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108115007
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OPSEC Mayhem, by SrA Maxwell Daigle, SSgt Candin Muniz, SrA Vernon Walter, SSgt Michael Washburn and SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT