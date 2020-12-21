Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Warp Speed Leaders Hold Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II brief the media on the progress of Operation Warp Speed, Dec. 21, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 13:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 778042
    Filename: DOD_108114871
    Length: 00:51:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warp Speed Leaders Hold Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OWS
    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND,
    CORONAVIRUS
    WARP SPEED
    COVID19VACCINE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT