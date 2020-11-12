Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska National Guard completes Operation Santa Claus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska National Guard continues the long-standing tradition of spreading holiday joy to the rural villages of Alaska with Operation Santa Claus. Partnered with the Salvation Army, the Guard delivered gifts and supplies to Stevens Village, Birch Creek and Nanwalek. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, none of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778040
    VIRIN: 201211-Z-MK318-0002
    Filename: DOD_108114836
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard completes Operation Santa Claus, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Christmas
    Operation Santa Claus
    Salvation Army
    Alaska National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT