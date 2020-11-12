Alaska National Guard completes Operation Santa Claus

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778040" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Alaska National Guard continues the long-standing tradition of spreading holiday joy to the rural villages of Alaska with Operation Santa Claus. Partnered with the Salvation Army, the Guard delivered gifts and supplies to Stevens Village, Birch Creek and Nanwalek. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, none of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.