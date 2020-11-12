The Alaska National Guard continues the long-standing tradition of spreading holiday joy to the rural villages of Alaska with Operation Santa Claus. Partnered with the Salvation Army, the Guard delivered gifts and supplies to Stevens Village, Birch Creek and Nanwalek. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, none of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778040
|VIRIN:
|201211-Z-MK318-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108114836
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guard completes Operation Santa Claus, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT