Task Force Illini commemorates the Battle of the Bulge with 10k ruck march.

Soldiers from Task Force Illini don rucksacks and march in remembrance of the Battle of the Bulge Dec. 10 in Lviv, Ukraine.
|12.20.2020
|12.21.2020 12:46
|Package
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
