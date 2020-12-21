Master Sgt. Billy Richardson reflects on Don't Ask, Don't Tell

U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Billy Richardson, Administration Chief, Training and Education Command, reflects on a decade past the Don't Ask Don't Tell Policy repeal. The Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy was repealed in 2010, allowing U.S. service members to serve without repercussions for any known same sex relations. Richardson has been in and around the Equal Opportunity Program since 2006, and continues to educate service members and advocate for equality in the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778038
|VIRIN:
|201221-M-KV178-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108114810
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
