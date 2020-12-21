Master Sgt. Billy Richardson reflects on Don't Ask, Don't Tell

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778038" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Billy Richardson, Administration Chief, Training and Education Command, reflects on a decade past the Don't Ask Don't Tell Policy repeal. The Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy was repealed in 2010, allowing U.S. service members to serve without repercussions for any known same sex relations. Richardson has been in and around the Equal Opportunity Program since 2006, and continues to educate service members and advocate for equality in the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)