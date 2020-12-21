Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Billy Richardson reflects on Don't Ask, Don't Tell

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paige Verry 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Billy Richardson, Administration Chief, Training and Education Command, reflects on a decade past the Don't Ask Don't Tell Policy repeal. The Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy was repealed in 2010, allowing U.S. service members to serve without repercussions for any known same sex relations. Richardson has been in and around the Equal Opportunity Program since 2006, and continues to educate service members and advocate for equality in the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778038
    VIRIN: 201221-M-KV178-0001
    Filename: DOD_108114810
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Billy Richardson reflects on Don't Ask, Don't Tell, by LCpl Paige Verry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Don't Ask Don't Tell
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Headquarters Marine Corps
    Training & Education Command

