    Hospitals are Safe

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Taylor Stinson 

    Military Health System

    PSA exemplifying the efforts that Military Health System (MHS) to ensure that hospitals remain safe during COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 12:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 778034
    VIRIN: 201221-D-MD300-001
    Filename: DOD_108114776
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospitals are Safe, by Taylor Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health
    Military Health System
    hospitals
    MHS
    COVID-19
    COVID response

