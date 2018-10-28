5 things you need when you camp in the cold (International)

SYNOPSIS
Norwegians are well-practised in making camps in cold weather. Here Private Sondre Guerdalen from the Norwegian Army’s 1st Armoured Battalion reveals how he and his unit build a camp to deal with the freezing cold temperatures.
Footage includes various shots of Private Sondre Guerdalen giving a tour of his camp. Please note that footage does not include typical COVID-19 precautions because filming took place before the pandemic.
TRANSCRIPT
TEXT ON SCREEN
5 THINGS YOU NEED WHEN YOU CAMP IN THE COLD
Private Sondre Guerdalen
1st Armoured Battalion, Norwegian Army
SOUNDBITE
PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION, NORWEGIAN ARMY
“Hello, my name is Private Sondre, and this is how we make a camp in the cold.”
TEXT ON SCREEN
#1 A TENT
SOUNDBITE
PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION, NORWEGIAN ARMY
“This is our tent. At the moment we’re eight people in it. Some say it can be up to 16 people but I wouldn’t want to do that.”
TEXT ON SCREEN
#2 AN OVEN
SOUNDBITE
PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION
“We have the oven. Obviously the most important thing to keep us warm in the winter.”
TEXT ON SCREEN
#3 A KNIFE
SOUNDBITE
PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION
“This is our campfire. Obviously very important to keep warm, especially in the cold winter.”
TEXT ON SCREEN
#5 MARSHMALLOWS
SOUNDBITE
“Marshmallows. Lots of sugar. Tastes sweet. Motivation in a bag.”
LEAVE A COMMENT