Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5 things you need when you camp in the cold (International with music)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    10.28.2018

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    SYNOPSIS
    Norwegians are well-practised in making camps in cold weather. Here Private Sondre Guerdalen from the Norwegian Army’s 1st Armoured Battalion reveals how he and his unit build a camp to deal with the freezing cold temperatures.

    Footage includes various shots of Private Sondre Guerdalen giving a tour of his camp. Please note that footage does not include typical COVID-19 precautions because filming took place before the pandemic.

    TRANSCRIPT

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    5 THINGS YOU NEED WHEN YOU CAMP IN THE COLD

    Private Sondre Guerdalen
    1st Armoured Battalion, Norwegian Army

    SOUNDBITE
    PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION, NORWEGIAN ARMY
    “Hello, my name is Private Sondre, and this is how we make a camp in the cold.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #1 A TENT

    SOUNDBITE
    PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION, NORWEGIAN ARMY
    “This is our tent. At the moment we’re eight people in it. Some say it can be up to 16 people but I wouldn’t want to do that.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #2 AN OVEN

    SOUNDBITE
    PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION
    “We have the oven. Obviously the most important thing to keep us warm in the winter.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #3 A KNIFE

    SOUNDBITE
    PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION
    “This is our campfire. Obviously very important to keep warm, especially in the cold winter.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN
    #5 MARSHMALLOWS

    SOUNDBITE
    “Marshmallows. Lots of sugar. Tastes sweet. Motivation in a bag.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2018
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778024
    VIRIN: 181028-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108114656
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    OTAN
    Norway Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT