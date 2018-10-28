5 things you need when you camp in the cold (International with music)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778024" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SYNOPSIS

Norwegians are well-practised in making camps in cold weather. Here Private Sondre Guerdalen from the Norwegian Army’s 1st Armoured Battalion reveals how he and his unit build a camp to deal with the freezing cold temperatures.



Footage includes various shots of Private Sondre Guerdalen giving a tour of his camp. Please note that footage does not include typical COVID-19 precautions because filming took place before the pandemic.



TRANSCRIPT



TEXT ON SCREEN

5 THINGS YOU NEED WHEN YOU CAMP IN THE COLD



Private Sondre Guerdalen

1st Armoured Battalion, Norwegian Army



SOUNDBITE

PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION, NORWEGIAN ARMY

“Hello, my name is Private Sondre, and this is how we make a camp in the cold.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

#1 A TENT



SOUNDBITE

PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION, NORWEGIAN ARMY

“This is our tent. At the moment we’re eight people in it. Some say it can be up to 16 people but I wouldn’t want to do that.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

#2 AN OVEN



SOUNDBITE

PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION

“We have the oven. Obviously the most important thing to keep us warm in the winter.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

#3 A KNIFE



SOUNDBITE

PRIVATE SONDRE GUERDALEN, 1ST ARMOURED BATTALION

“This is our campfire. Obviously very important to keep warm, especially in the cold winter.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

#5 MARSHMALLOWS



SOUNDBITE

“Marshmallows. Lots of sugar. Tastes sweet. Motivation in a bag.”