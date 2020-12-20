Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays and A Look Back

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune leadership offers well wishes for a safe and happy holiday season to our staff and beneficiaries.

    We look forward to a hopeful new year and appreciate all the hard work and dedication of the NMCCL team during a challenging 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778023
    VIRIN: 201220-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108114655
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays and A Look Back, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

