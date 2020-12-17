Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Academic Training Center 10,000th Maintainer Graduate

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Academic Training Center graduated its 10,000th maintainer student Dec. 17th, 2020. The ATC is the only facility that trains F-35 maintainers in the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778021
    VIRIN: 201217-F-FG548-2001
    PIN: 211876
    Filename: DOD_108114634
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, US 

