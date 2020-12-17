The Academic Training Center graduated its 10,000th maintainer student Dec. 17th, 2020. The ATC is the only facility that trains F-35 maintainers in the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778021
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-FG548-2001
|PIN:
|211876
|Filename:
|DOD_108114634
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Academic Training Center 10,000th Maintainer Graduate, by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT