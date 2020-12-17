Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st AMOW Holiday Greeting 2020

    RP, GERMANY

    12.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Leaders of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing send their season greetings and express their appreciation for the hard work done by everyone in the wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778016
    VIRIN: 201217-F-WY757-424
    Filename: DOD_108114610
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 521st AMOW Holiday Greeting 2020, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    Ramstein Air Base
    USAF
    521st AMOW

