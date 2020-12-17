Leaders of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing send their season greetings and express their appreciation for the hard work done by everyone in the wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778016
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-WY757-424
|Filename:
|DOD_108114610
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 521st AMOW Holiday Greeting 2020, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
