    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23: Where Flight Test Gets Done

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by NAWCAD Visual Information 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Strike Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 is the Navy and Marine Corps' largest test squadron helping aircraft like the F-35, F/A-18 and EA-18, MQ-25, and T-45 take flight.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 10:43
    Length: 00:01:30
