Jacksonville Outreach

Members of the 33rd Fighter Wing participated in various outreach events Dec. 11-13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. They visited 2 high schools, hosted virtual events and took part in a flyover during the Jacksonville Jaguars game. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778009
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-FG548-2001
|PIN:
|211874
|Filename:
|DOD_108114574
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
