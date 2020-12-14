Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville Outreach

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 33rd Fighter Wing participated in various outreach events Dec. 11-13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. They visited 2 high schools, hosted virtual events and took part in a flyover during the Jacksonville Jaguars game. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    pilot
    flyover
    flight
    F-35A
    nextgen
    F-35ALightningII
    Nomads in Jacksonville

