    Task Force Illini Christmas Shout-out 2020

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    12.21.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    SM from Task Force Illini send shout-outs to their loved ones back home, from Lviv, Ukraine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 09:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778005
    VIRIN: 201221-Z-PT335-0023
    Filename: DOD_108114521
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini Christmas Shout-out 2020, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross

