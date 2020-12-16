Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday parade on Tower Barracks

    GERMANY

    12.16.2020

    Video by Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 2d Cavalry regiment decorated their Strykers and their vehicles for a holiday parade on Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 16, 2020. The parade shows that the holiday spirit is rolling in strong.

    This video was filmed on December 16, 2020.
    Produced by SGT Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria

    @00:16
    Ronda Gardner – Community Member

    @00:28
    Brandon Gardner – Community Member

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 08:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777971
    VIRIN: 201216-O-UL930-825
    Filename: DOD_108114430
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday parade on Tower Barracks, by Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stryker
    2CR
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria
    Strong Europe

