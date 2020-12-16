video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2d Cavalry regiment decorated their Strykers and their vehicles for a holiday parade on Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 16, 2020. The parade shows that the holiday spirit is rolling in strong.



This video was filmed on December 16, 2020.

Produced by SGT Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:16

Ronda Gardner – Community Member



@00:28

Brandon Gardner – Community Member