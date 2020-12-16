The 2d Cavalry regiment decorated their Strykers and their vehicles for a holiday parade on Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 16, 2020. The parade shows that the holiday spirit is rolling in strong.
This video was filmed on December 16, 2020.
Produced by SGT Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:16
Ronda Gardner – Community Member
@00:28
Brandon Gardner – Community Member
